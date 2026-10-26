Sponsored – Standard Bank unlocks homeownership for more than 3,000 families through R2.137 billion in affordable housing finance

Standard Bank extended R2.137 billion in affordable housing finance to 3,351 households in South Africa in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), reinforcing its commitment to expanding homeownership and driving inclusive economic growth. Notably, 48.63% of the affordable housing mortgages granted during this period were to women, highlighting the bank’s contribution to increasing financial inclusion and asset ownership among women.

As South Africa’s leading home loans provider, Standard Bank continues to play a critical role in helping lower and middle-income households access financing and achieve long-term financial security through property ownership.

During H1 2026, Standard Bank’s affordable housing loan book reached 95,494 homes with a total value of more than R36 billion, demonstrating the scale of its ongoing commitment to supporting homeownership opportunities. For many South Africans, owning a home remains one of the most effective ways to build wealth, create intergenerational assets and strengthen financial resilience.

Standard Bank Head of Home Services, Toni Anderson says: “A home is often a family’s most valuable asset and the foundation of long-term financial security. Through our affordable housing offering, we’re helping thousands of South Africans take the important step into homeownership, build wealth and create stability for future generations. We’re especially encouraged that almost half of the affordable housing finance we provided this year went to women, helping expand economic participation, financial independence and inclusive growth.”

Standard Bank works with government and housing sector partners to support households that may not qualify for fully subsidised housing but face barriers to accessing traditional home finance. The bank offers financing solutions for qualifying first-time buyers, including support for upfront home acquisition costs and access to government housing programmes where applicable. Through these initiatives, Standard Bank is helping make homeownership more accessible while supporting sustainable communities.

Beyond providing finance, Standard Bank also invests in homeowner education and support. During 2025, more than 1,300 affordable housing customers participated in homeownership training programmes designed to help clients understand and manage the responsibilities associated with owning a home.

The bank also continues to expand initiatives that support financial wellbeing and long-term affordability, including solutions that help homeowners improve energy efficiency, lower household costs and strengthen resilience to rising utility prices. As Africa’s largest bank by assets, Standard Bank believes that expanding access to affordable housing remains an important driver of economic inclusion, financial wellbeing and sustainable development.

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