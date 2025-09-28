2025 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz: Day two of mesmerising performances

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, South Africa’s biggest jazz festival that has established itself as one of the most prestigious jazz events on the continent and the world over, continued its day two of the 3-day 2025 gig that started on Friday, September 26. After a successful start on Friday, Saturday was just as mesmerising. All roads led to the Sandton Convention Centre in Joburg, for a night to remember.

The jazz fest was a perfect setting for the country to end our Heritage month with a bang!

Performers at this prestigious annual event came prepared to take the audience through our continent’s rich heritage of musical talent. They all got the assignment to a tee…. as they say.

The host with the most

The host was South Africa’s own radio personality Nonn Botha. She did not disappoint as she ushered each artist in by whetting the audience’s appetite — and left them begging for more.

The line-up did not disappoint either. South Africa’s own Vusi Mahlasela delivered the goods …as he always does.

Ghana’s Steve Bedi reminded us of the underrated talent from the West African country. If you thought Ghana is only famous for inventing AfroBeats, which was later made famous by Nigerian stars such as Fela Kuti, you will change your mind when you experience Steve Bedi’s jazz.

The man is a genius with a saxophone. And he had the audience eating out of his hands as he belted out tune after classic tune. Together with his lively band, they delivered the kind of jazz only West Africa can give to the world, and make it stop spinning.

Senegal’s Alune Wade followed with a heart-stopping performance. His memorable act was laced with renditions of tributes to Africa’s history of colonialism and the world that is at war with itself. When he sang Hugh Masekela’s tribute to Nelson Mandela, the crown went into a frenzy.

Africa’s rich musical heritage

He gave a moving tribute to the infamous Goree island’s “Door of No Return” in Senegal. It was a sombre reminder of the resilience of the African spirit. This is where abducted families were turned into slaves. They were packed like cattle and shipped out into slavery throughout Europe and America.

The images of the Door of No Return, slaves being shipped out, children and parent victims of wars – were blasted on the big screens as Alune Wade condemned the senseless wars in DR Congo, Gaza, Ukraine and other parts of the world.

Then came my all time favourite, Meshell Ndegeochello. The American singer, songwriter, poet and bassist was worth the wait. She gave a performance fit for a queen.

I fell in love with her music many years ago, and to see her on stage was a momentous occasion. And the audience was just as thrilled. Ms Ndegeochello put the audience in a trance with her intense performance.

The annual event brings together a legion of international giants and luminaries of the jazz world. As well as leading lights of South African jazz scene.

The well-documented history of Joy of Jazz and Standard Bank, has played a pivotal role towards the democratisation of the music genre in South Africa. Annual showcase The festival has grown from an audience of 2, 000 to over 36, 000. It continues to provide a platform where international artists have met their local counterparts. Most have subsequently collaborated on various projects. Importantly, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival has also seen a phenomenal growth in the number of emerging jazz artists. These have been given exposure and a platform to perform before discerning audiences. Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz winners also appeared at the festival, and most have gone on to perform at stages around the globe. My Heritage Month was complete after last night. And the audience felt the same, decked out in everything ethnic and African. Plenty of colour. Big hair, worn in thick dreads, short dreads, Afro, shaven, bold colours, and a tapestry of everything ethnic. All woven together to give the picture of an audience that was there to bring out their heritage, and soak it up in the music. Today is the last day of this momentous gig.