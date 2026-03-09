Tablets, new schools boost Mpumalanga education drive

Mpumalanga is expanding education infrastructure and digital learning programmes as the government moves to strengthen teaching and improve learner outcomes.

Delivering the State of the Province Address in Mbombela on Thursday, Premier Mandla Ndlovu said education remained central to the government’s strategy to build skills and reduce inequality.

“Education remains the most powerful weapon we have to break the cycle of poverty and open doors of opportunity for our children,” Ndlovu said.

The province recorded a matric pass rate of 86.55% and produced 28 610 bachelor passes, and has now set a target of reaching 90% in the coming academic year.

The government has already distributed 60 000 tablets to Grade 12 learners and plans to roll out 80 000 more to Grade 10 learners.

“Technology is transforming education, and we want our learners to have the tools they need to compete in a modern and digital economy,” Ndlovu said.

Of the 53 schools identified for replacement, 29 are already under construction, while 10 more are expected during the current financial year.

The province is also supporting 70 000 children through early childhood development programmes and 67 221 learners through scholar transport.

“Our responsibility is to make sure that every child in Mpumalanga has the opportunity to learn, succeed and contribute to the future growth of our province,” he said.