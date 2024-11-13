The CETA achieves 92%performance for the first time

In the past financial year, one of the goals set by the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) was to see a turnaround regarding its annual overall performance.

To achieve this, CETA set the expected targets of 90% for its 2023/24 Annual Performance Plan (APP), which now saw the organisation achieving a commendable 92% performance, a huge and stellar performance if compared to where CETA was twenty-four months ago.

The Auditor-General has also found CETA has no material audit findings on its Performance Information, as there was an unqualified audit conclusion.

This Friday, 15 November, CETA will converge at Cape Town’s Westin Hotel for its 2023/24 hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM), where the above audited performance will also be celebrated. The meeting will be attended both physical and online, via Teams.

This year’s AGM theme, “Partnerships for Growth: A Collaborative Approach to Construction Sector Development,” will also be a highlight as CETA continues to be more accountable to its stakeholders and see the continued growth of the sector.

The AGM will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to hear directly from CETA’s leadership team about the organisation’s performance over the past financial year and its strategic priorities moving forward.

The AGM is convened in terms of Clause 15 (1)(c) and (d) of the CETA Standard Constitution to consider and adopt the following mandatory documents:

Annual Report of the CETA Accounting Authority’s affairs for the 2023/24 financial period.

Audited Annual Financial Statements of the CETA for the 2023/24 period.

Reporting of the Auditor-General on the Accounting Authority’s Affairs for the 2023/24 period.

Plus, critically the CETA’s APP Budget for the 2025/26 financial year, and the Draft CETA Strategic Plan (2025/26 – 2029/2030 term), will be shared for noting. This is important in that these documents reflect our direction, priorities, and targets to assist and take the sector forward from 01 April 2025 to the end of our current license period, 31 March 2030. This is also the end of term when most of our NDP 2030 targets must met by South Africa.

The AGM is expected to be attended by representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education and Training, CETA Accounting Authority members, our levy-paying construction entities, and representatives from construction sector functionary Government Departments including the DPWI, National Department of Human Settlements and infrastructure implementing SOCs, sector professional institutes and Councils, other key stakeholders within the Construction / Built Environment Sector, as well as members of the public.

This meeting is a valuable opportunity for you, and our stakeholders to connect with the CETA leadership team and engage in an open dialogue about our path forward. Come join us in shaping the sector’s direction on skills development and capacity building.

Issued by the CETA, reachable for the AGM on e-mail: AGM@ceta.co.za