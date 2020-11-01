THE DIGITAL NEXT IN HR AND PEOPLE MANAGEMENT: ANNUAL IPM CONVENTION & EXHIBITION GOES VIRTUAL IN 2020

Africa’s premier HR and People Management event, the 64th IPM Convention & Exhibition will, for the first time, be held online from 11 – 13 November 2020. The Institute of People Management (IPM) is using the latest virtual event technology to ensure that the Convention experience is as close to the real thing as possible.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our industry and has become an accelerator for one of the greatest workplace transformations in our lifetime. How people work, where they work, how they connect, communicate with each other and learn will never be the same again,” said IPM CEO, Dr Jerry Gule.

He added that the crisis has exposed major challenges in the HR and People Management industry. “It has shown us that we need to transform the industry to shape workplaces that are more resilient in times of crisis and that can seamlessly adapt to a rapidly changing world. IPM is responding to this challenge by bringing the industry together online, so we can continue learning, sharing, networking and transforming the industry.”

IPM also announced that the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority (FP&M SETA) has come on board as host sponsor for this year’s Convention.

“We are extremely proud to partner with FP&M SETA and to be a part of the leadership, support and ongoing skills development they are providing to the sector. We know that the sector has been hard hit by mass production shutdowns and supply chain disruptions as world economies and markets continue to be under pressure due to Covid-19 uncertainty. It is essential that we continue to capacitate people with the tools they are going to need to navigate through this difficult time,” Dr Gule said.

As part of the partnership, the IPM Convention & Exhibition will offer 200 complimentary tickets to HR & People Management professionals in the sector who have been rendered unemployed due to the COVID pandemic or who cannot afford to attend. This capacity building programme is aimed at enhancing people’s professional growth and learning.

The theme for the 64th IPM Convention & Exhibition is Digital Next: Crafting Human Capability for Workplaces of Tomorrow and is the driving force behind a versatile programme jam-packed with local and international thought leaders. Colin Coleman, Senior Fellow and Lecturer at Yale University; Perry Timms, Founder and Chief Energy Officer of People and Transformational HR Ltd. (PTHR); Rapelang Rabana, Tech Entrepreneur and Founder of Rekindle Learning; Mechell Chetty, HR Vice-President at Unilever; Dr Mark Bussin, Chairperson of 21st Century, Prof Tshilidzi Marwala

Vice Chancellor and Principal at the University of Johannesburg, Naeem Seedat, Co-founder & Digital Navigator at Kryptonite and Graeme Codrington, CEO at TomorrowToday Global are among the esteemed line-up of speakers.

Fellenge Yende, CEO added that the role of HR and People Management Professionals is particularly important now and that people are looking towards the industry as an integral part of reviving the South African economy. “Let me take this opportunity to congratulate IPM, Dr Jerry Gule and his dedicated staff for putting together the concept of this virtual Convention “Digital Next – Crafting Human Capabilities for Workplaces of tomorrow. It is interesting how the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped business and our daily lives. Now that “social distancing” and ” lockdown” orders are part of our daily life, if there’s any light at the end of the tunnel, it is that the HR sector may now finally fully embrace available 4IR digital technologies.”

The Convention will be held in an immersive, fully interactive and hyper-realistic virtual world. Attendees will be able to create their own avatars, move around a virtual campus and attend sessions in a variety of environments, including a plenary hall, breakaway rooms, classrooms, exhibition hall and other versatile networking areas.

“The virtual platform enables us to provide real experiences and real human connections through state-of-the-art features that encourages interaction between attendees. Coupled with gamification and other unique touch points, we are able to deliver value to sponsors, exhibitors and delegates like no other virtual platform on the planet,” said Tamlynne Wilton-Gurney, Chief Ideas Officer at idna Africa – the event organiser for IPM.

For more information about the Convention and to register – delegates, sponsors and exhibitors are invited to visit www.ipmconvention.co.za.

