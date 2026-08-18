The Rhythm of Resilience

In the cultural and live-performance industries, leadership is often associated with visibility: the size of the stage, the brightness of the lights or the number of people in the audience. Yet meaningful cultural leadership extends far beyond the moment of performance. It is about building platforms that endure, creating opportunities that benefit future generations and ensuring that success is shared rather than consumed by a select few.

Every spotlight on today’s stages is connected to the sacrifices of women who entered spaces where they were rarely welcomed, respected or recognised. These pioneers fought to be heard and created pathways for those who followed. During South Africa’s Women’s Month, their contribution should inspire more than celebration. It should prompt a serious examination of access, equity and transformation in the creative economy.

Important questions must be asked: Who owns cultural platforms? Who controls decision-making? Who benefits financially from the work of artists, producers, technicians and other cultural workers? Women’s Month is also a personal opportunity to honour the matriarchs who transformed hardship into rhythm, resistance into expression and survival into art.

On 30 August 2026, as part of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz programme, Ignite Her Soul will create a bridge between generations. The event will honour the enduring legacy of Mama Abigail Kubeka while celebrating women who are leading with courage and distinction in music, business, media and academia.

The keynote speaker will be Barbara Masekela, respected cultural worker, poet, educator, activist and diplomat whose life reflects South Africa’s journey from apartheid to democracy a fitting choice for an occasion centred on legacy, resilience and women’s leadership.

Her life embodies the central message of Ignite Her Soul that leadership is not defined solely by position or visibility, but by service, courage and the ability to create opportunities for others. Her experience across literature, culture, activism, diplomacy and institutional leadership gives her a distinctive understanding of how women can transform both creative and civic spaces.

The musical performance will be delivered by Maleh, the Lesotho-born singer, songwriter and composer whose distinctive sound blends Afro-soul, jazz, R&B and contemporary African influences. Her music is recognised for its emotional warmth, expressive vocals and ability to connect personal stories with broader themes of identity.