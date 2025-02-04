The road to the METRO FM Awards 2025

As your public service broadcaster, the SABC embraces its responsibility to ensure that our nation’s rich musical heritage is both celebrated and preserved. Across our various platforms, we have consistently delivered on this mandate, playing a pivotal role in keeping the spirit of our music alive.

Reflecting on the previous MMAs, we proudly contributed to enriching South Africa’s cultural tapestry, coinciding with the celebration of 30 years of democracy. Music has been a cornerstone of our journey to freedom, and we honour its sustained impact on our nation’s history.

We pledge to keep the flames of our musical legacy burning bright, ensuring that local music continues to thrive as a vital part of our story.

We are delighted by the enthusiastic response from the industry, with many submissions from artists and record labels. The submission window, which opened on the 1st of December 2024, officially closes today, the 2nd of February 2025.

Our promise, alongside our partners, is to deliver a memorable and refreshed MMA edition. We are committed to rewarding excellence in the music industry, unearthing new talent, and fostering development. Together with our esteemed partners and sponsors, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support, promote, and empower the South African music industry.

We eagerly anticipate celebrating with you at the METRO FM Music Awards Nominee announcement on the 27th of February, followed by the awards ceremony and music festival on the 3rd of May 2025. We look forward to welcoming you to the renowned glitz and glamour of the awards ceremony, once again hosted by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government. The event will be broadcast live on SABC1, supported by various SABC radio stations, and streamed live on SABC Plus.

The SABC and METRO FM extend heartfelt thanks to the music industry for propelling the METRO FM Music Awards to new heights. A special note of gratitude to our partners for cultivating a fertile ground for the METRO FM brand to flourish, and to the media for your unwavering support and partnership on this journey.