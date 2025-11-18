The University of South Africa (Unisa) will hold the 2025 Founders’ Lecture at its main campus in Pretoria on Thursday, 20 November 2025, hosted by the Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula.

Since its inception in 2004, the Founders’ Lecture has grown to become one of Unisa’s premier intellectual events. Over the years, eminent scholars and leaders from across the continent and the world have graced this platform, firmly establishing it as a flagship event for intellectual and scientific engagement in Africa and beyond.

Renowned Economist and Public Policy Analyst, Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, will deliver this year’s Founders’ Lecture under the theme “Solidarity, Social Justice and Reclaiming Futures: The Roles of Universities in Contested Geopolitics.”

Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs is a world-renowned economist and global leader in sustainable development. He serves as the President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN). He has been a Special Advisor to successive United Nations Secretaries-General on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He is also a long-standing member of the World Economic Forum’s network of global experts. He is widely recognised for his work on poverty alleviation, climate change, and international economic cooperation.

Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025

Time: 18:00 for 18:30

Dress Code: Business formal

Venue: ZK Matthews Great Hall, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building, Unisa

Muckleneuk Campus, City of Tshwane

You may also join the lecture on the following YouTube link : https://youtube.com/live/qXphHyrwECk?feature=share