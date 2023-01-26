Three reasons why South Africa can win Rugby World Cup

With the 2023 Rugby World Cup on the horizon in France, South Africa have a chance to become the first nation to lift the Webb Ellis trophy four times.

Will they do it? Here are three reasons why the Springboks can win the Rugby World Cup.

Past Performances

South Africa have a proven track record when competing at the Rugby World Cup, boasting various records.

The Springboks have a 100% win rate in finals, lifting the Webb Ellis trophy in 1995 in South Africa, 2007 in France, and 2019 in Japan, and they also have the highest wins percentage ratio at tournaments played by any nation at 43% compared to New Zealand’s 33%.

Additionally, they reached the semi-finals in 1999 and 2015, finishing third in both instances, and the quarter-finals in 2003 and 2011.

South Africa have shown that they can compete at the highest level each time they feature at the Rugby World Cup, which makes them strong contenders with bookies to retain their status as World Champions in 2023.

Tried and Tested Leadership

The Springboks have retained their core leadership heading into the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, with South Africa’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, head coach Jacques Nienaber, and captain Siya Kolisi at the helm.

Since 2018, their achievements have been exceptional, winning the 2019 Rugby Championship, the 2019 Rugby World Cup under then coach Rassie Erasmus and the 2021 British and Irish Lions test series under Jacques Nienaber, with Siya Kolisi as captain in all three triumphs.

The experience of Erasmus, Nienaber and Kolisi will be invaluable to the Springbok team, giving them an advantage as they attempt to become the first country to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups since New Zealand achieved the double in 2011 and 2015.

Additionally, South Africa have a chance to become the first four-time winner of the Rugby World Cup from just eight tournaments and move one ahead of their arch-rivals New Zealand.

Depth and Versatility

South African rugby have an abundance of depth to their squad, including versatile players who can slot into different positions, which is essential for any team that wants to win the World Cup.

The nucleus of any Springbok team has always been the strength of their pack of forwards and using a 6/2 split of forwards to backs on the bench, which has been dubbed the Bomb Squad due to the impact they can have on the game.

Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane are the usual front-row starters, with Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch replacing them during matches.

Pieter-Steph Du Toit and Franco Mostert are at home playing either flank or lock, giving excellent cover for the towering Lood de Jager and Eben Ezerbeth.

Jasper Wiese has emerged as the first choice number eight, with cover from rising star Evan Roos and utility forward Kwagga Smith.

Nienaber is spoilt for choice at the scrum-half position, with Jaden Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk, Cobus Reinach, and Elton Jantjies all capable of executing the Springbok game plan.

Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse put their hands up as worthy back-up for wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi.

Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel have demonstrated that they can fill the roles of first-choice centre pairing Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende.

Damian Willemse and Willie le Roux have cemented their spots at full-back, with veteran Frans Steyn waiting in the wings.

The only concern for the Springboks going into the World Cup in France will be the fly-half position.

Handre Pollard was injured in round three of the 2022 Rugby Championship and again on debut for the Leicester Tigers, causing him to miss the Springboks’ November tour.

Damian Willemse stepped up to the plate and performed admirably. However, his placekicking is not his best attribute, resulting in the kick-for-poles duties being shared with scrum-half Faf de Klerk, winger Cheslin Kolbe, and Frans Steyn.

With Elton Jantjies sidelined due to off-field behaviour, Nienaber could look to Stormers fly-half Manie Libbok to fill the role as cover for Pollard at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Author