Travel without limits: how technology makes the world accessible to everyone

Your smartphone knows more about you than your best friend. It remembers where you went yesterday, what you searched for at night, and which songs you listen to on the subway. But here’s what’s truly remarkable: today, that same phone is your window to the world. It replaces bulky Lonely Planet guidebooks, a travel agent with a 15% commission, a pocket phrasebook, and a €200 GPS navigator — all in one little device that slips into your jeans pocket.

Ten years ago, travelling to Asia or Latin America required months of planning, visiting a travel agency, stacks of printed documents, and finally your hope that the hotel looked anything like the brochure photos. Everything changed with mobile technology, which made travel personalised, smart, and fast.

Today, you can wake up on a Saturday morning, open an app, find a cheap flight to Lisbon for tomorrow — and be packing your suitcase by evening. This article explores how travellers from South Africa use tech tools to turn their passion for travel into unforgettable adventures, and why none of this would work without rock-solid, affordable connectivity from next-gen providers like Yesim.

The new wave of travel technology: far beyond basic booking

Booking a flight and hotel is just the tip of the iceberg. The real revolution happens at a deeper level: technology has learned to think for you, speak foreign languages on your behalf, and predict when flight prices are about to drop. Here are the tools that have transformed travel planning from a multi-hour quest into a five-minute pleasure.

AI travel assistants

Artificial intelligence has penetrated every aspect of our lives, and travel planning is one of the most useful areas. AI assistants powered by ChatGPT and Google Gemini can create a detailed itinerary in seconds based on your preferences and budget.

The process is ridiculously simple: you enter a request like, “Plan a 3-day culinary trip to Bangkok for €300”. Within 20 seconds, you receive a full day-by-day itinerary: where to have pad thai for €2, which markets to visit, which neighbourhood to stay in, how to get around by subway, which temples are worth seeing, and even the best time to go to avoid crowds of tourists.

Social media as the next-generation travel guide

Hashtags have turned Instagram into a travel search engine. Type #hiddenbali and you’ll discover waterfalls that aren’t mentioned in any guidebook. Check #budgetlisbon and you get dozens of real tips — not just “visit this restaurant,” but “I sat by the window, ordered bacalhau, paid €12, here’s what the dish looked like, and here’s the view from the window.”

Virtual assistants break language barriers

Remember that awkward feeling when you stand in front of a Japanese menu, randomly pointing, hoping you don’t order sea urchin soup? That era is over. Voice translators in Google Translate or specialised apps turn a conversation with a waiter in Bangkok into a normal dialogue. You speak in English into the microphone, and your phone says the phrase in Thai.

AI Visa Assistants: the end of bureaucratic nightmares

Visa procedures used to be one of the most stressful parts of travel planning. What documents are required? What size should the photo be? How long does approval take? Where do you even submit the application? AI assistants like Sherpa° have turned the visa process into just a few clicks. These chatbots scan your passport, determine your citizenship, and automatically display the visa requirements for your chosen country.

Need an e-visa for India? The app generates a list of required documents, pre-fills forms using your passport data, checks the photo for compliance, and submits the application. All

that’s left for you to do is to receive notifications: “Documents received,” “Visa approved,” “Download your e-visa”. No more embassy calls or checking application status on confusing websites.

Staying connected — your lifeline abroad

Without a stable internet connection, your smartphone’s advanced features become useless while travelling. Lost in the alleys of Marrakech? Need to give an address to a taxi driver in Arabic? Book another hotel because the previous one was a nightmare? Using technology to solve these problems is impossible without reliable network connectivity.

However, traditional options come with the risk of excessive costs or require a lot of time and effort. Roaming with home carriers outside Africa can cost 2–5 rand per MB or more. Local SIM cards are a real challenge: finding a mobile store, trying to understand the confusing tariffs of local operators, filling out forms, and waiting for activation.

Hotel or public Wi-Fi is a gamble: it’s usually slow and cuts out at the worst possible moment. On top of that, security is minimal, so if you choose to keep your data safe, you’re left disconnected from the world while on the street, in transport, or at the beach.

eSIM: a solution that works

For modern travellers, eSIM has become a lifesaver. It’s a microchip built into your smartphone or other device that contains a unique identifier and can store multiple carrier “profiles”. These profiles are downloaded and activated via the internet. This means you don’t need to visit a store or swap a physical SIM card to change your plan or carrier — just a few taps on your screen is all that’s needed.

Many South Africans have already experienced the benefits of eSIM for international travel, and we’ll explore this further using the next-generation operator Yesim as an example.

With Yesim, you get numerous benefits:

Coverage: Over 800 local operators provide reliable connectivity even in the most remote areas.

Flexibility: You’re vacationing in Portugal and then decide to explore Marrakech? You can purchase a Morocco package in just a few clicks within the app.

Global Plans: Frequent travellers will appreciate the convenience of global plans like Global Package (80+ countries) or Global Plus (140+ countries). For example, with the first plan, you can order a prepaid 80 GB package for a year at 2,200 rand or a two-week unlimited package for 915 rand.

Instant Activation: Set up the app comfortably at home in Cape Town, and the internet works immediately upon arrival.

Pay & Fly Plan with Pay-As-You-Go: If you want complete peace of mind, connect to 170 countries at once — one eSIM for the whole world, unlimited days, pay only for the data you use, with no hidden fees.

Mobile Hotspot: Share internet from your phone with a laptop, tablet, or satellite device.

Auto-Connection: Automatically connects to the best available 4G/5G network in the country.

Security: Bank-level TLS encryption protects your data even on foreign networks.

Bonus: New Yesim users can use the promo code GETYESIM15 to get 15% off their first order.

How to set up Yesim eSIM on your mobile phone

Before your trip: Check your device compatibility , download the Yesim app, and register in under a minute. Choose your destination: Select a country or region from over 200 available options. Purchase a plan: Start with a trial for 10 rand to test connectivity, or choose a full plan ranging from 100 rand for 1 GB to unlimited options. Activation: Receive a QR code and scan it in your phone settings (takes about 30 seconds). Upon arrival: Enable data through the Yesim profile — the internet works immediately, with no further steps required.

Travel has no borders anymore

Technology has transformed travel from a privilege of the wealthy into a reality for millions. With a smartphone in hand and a stable eSIM connection, distance is no longer an obstacle. Travel agents and astronomical budgets are no longer necessary. All you need is a smartphone, the Yesim app, and the desire to explore. Technology takes care of everything else: planning your itinerary, translating menus, mapping your route, booking accommodation, showing where to eat affordably, and keeping you connected anywhere on the planet.