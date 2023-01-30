Vhembe TVET College… breaking barriers

Vhembe TVET College is one of 50 public TVET Colleges in South Africa and was established in 1963 under the name Sibasa Ambag Bantu Skool and was known for offering vocational training.

The College has seven campuses, which are: Makwarela, Mavhoi, Mashamba, Shingwedzi, Thengwe, Tshisimani and Musina.

Recently, the College opened the Makhado Hospitality Centre with the core function of offering training to Hospitality and Tourism students.

The College offers a variety of programmes under National Certificate Vocational (NCV) and NATED. We offer Engineering Studies, Business Studies, Occupational Programmes and Agricultural Courses.

The College offers courses under Business Studies, which allow students to focus on specialities such as Human Resource Management, Marketing, Accountancy, Finance and Hospitality. Our Engineering programmes assist students in understanding how to constantly change the world with innovations and solutions that affect everyone’s life.

We also offer distance learning to cater for all youth and adults who can not be registered to attend daily.

Through successful partnerships, the College has managed to launch facilities that will improve the skills and quality of our graduates. These include centres like the 4IR lab, Disability Centre, HP Life Centre (entrepreneurship), Clothing Plant (workplace) and Greenhouses.

The College also has Mashamba Campus, which specialises in Primary Agriculture and Farming and is known for affording its students on-the-job experience as they have livestock and poultry as well as enough land to farm.

The College turned 60 years on the 1st of January 2023, and as it celebrates this achievement, the College pledges to continue to equip its students with leadership and service skills to ensure it produces competent industry leaders with the relevant employability skills.

For more information about what our College has to offer, please visit our website on www.vhembecollege.edu.za

