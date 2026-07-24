Winter Road Safety Campaign Messages: Official Driver & Pedestrian Guidelines

MESSAGE 1

“Drive on Visibility”

Drivers… this winter, South Africa’s roads can change in seconds.

One moment it’s clear… the next, dense fog blinds your view. Don’t drive on memory — drive on visibility. If you can’t see clearly beyond 50 metres, pull over safely at the nearest truck stop. Stay alert. Stay alive. Check your surroundings. Inform others. See and Be Seen. Let’s navigate winter roads together.

This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport

MESSAGE 2

“Smoke is a Wall”

Drivers… that smoke ahead is not just smoke. It’s a wall — thick, blinding, and deadly. Never drive into veld-fire smoke crossing the highway. You won’t see stopped vehicles until it’s too late. Pull over. Turn on your hazards. Wait it out. One decision can save lives — including yours. See and Be Seen this winter.

This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport

MESSAGE 3

“Fatigue Kills Faster in the Cold”

Drivers… winter fatigue creeps in faster than you think. That heater may keep you warm — but it can also make you drowsy. Crack a window. Take your rest breaks seriously.

Stay fresh, stay focused. Because when you’re behind the wheel of a heavy vehicle,

fatigue doesn’t just risk your life — it risks everyone’s. Stay alert. Stay visible. Stay safe.

This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport

MESSAGE 4

“Our Children Are Not Cargo”

Scholar transport drivers… every winter morning, our children depend on you to get them to school safely. But overloaded vehicles and rushing against time put lives at risk. Remember—our children are not cargo. Overloading reduces your ability to stop on wet or icy roads. Drive responsibly. Arrive safely. Protect every child, every trip.

This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport

MESSAGE 5

Be Bright, Save Your Life

“Pedestrians… winter days are shorter, and that means more walking in the dark. If drivers can’t see you, your life is at risk. Wear bright or reflective clothing, add reflective strips to your school bag, and use a flashlight when walking at night. Walk in groups where possible. Being visible is not just a choice—it’s your protection. Be bright, save your life this winter.”

This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport

MESSAGE 6

Use Safe Crossings

Pedestrians… “Crossing the road in winter can be deadly—especially on highways. These are no-walking zones for a reason. Always use pedestrian bridges and designated crossings, even if it takes a little longer. No shortcut is worth your life. Stay smart, stay patient, and always cross where it’s safe.”

This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport