Women vocalists take top honours at Unisa’s globally renowned showcase

On 30 and 31 January 2025, the Unisa Music Foundation Directorate hosted the final leg of the two-week-long 7th Unisa International Voice Competition. Some of the world’s top vocalists descended on the university’s Muckleneuk Campus in Tshwane to showcase their prowess in the Jazz and Classical categories.

Taking first place in these categories came with recognition on Unisa’s prestigious international platform as being among the best in the world, as well as a $15,000 cash prize.

Following an intense final round, rigorously adjudicated by a formidable 14-member jury — comprising judges recognised for their musical artistry by, among others, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal — Molly Dzangare and Maria del Mar Vilaseca were crowned winners of the 7th Unisa International Voice Competition in the Classical and Jazz categories, respectively.

About the first-prize winners

Molly Dzangare is a soprano from Zimbabwe. She has won several accolades, including the Schock Foundation Prize for Singing, the David Aldred Memorial Prize for Sopranos, and the Aviva Pelham Operetta Competition.

Maria del Mar Vilaseca, a Barcelonian based in New York City, sings, plays piano and guitar, and composes music. She has performed at numerous music festivals, including the renowned Barcelona Jazz Festival and the Festival de Jazz de San Javier.

The winners were applauded for demonstrating extraordinary musical maturity, interpretative insight, and commanding stage presence, earning the highest accolades in their respective categories.

Rigorous evaluation, unique platform

In his welcome address, Dr Samson Diamond, Deputy Director of the Unisa Music Foundation, outlined the rigorous processes competitors underwent during the two-week-long competition in both the Jazz and Classical categories. He emphasised that the contest tested endurance, stylistic fluency, artistic integrity, visual presentation, and depth of expression.

During her message of support, Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula expressed her delight in welcoming guests to the competition, noting that beyond its competitiveness, the event is unique on the African continent.

“Unisa is the only African university with membership of the World Federation of International Music Competitions, and, outstandingly, the only member uniquely offering the jazz category within the federation,” she said.

In closing, LenkaBula emphasised that the university remains committed to standardising African music to ensure global competitiveness through its ingenuity, instruments, rigour, rhythm, and intellectual depth.

Intense and competitive musical showcasing

Artistic Director of the Unisa International Music Competition, Professor Thomas Pooley, said the finalists demonstrated exceptional artistry throughout the competition.

“Over the past two weeks of intense and competitive showcasing, the finalists have proven their artistry to the juries by meeting the rigorous criteria specified for each round, while also demonstrating maturity and originality as artists,” Pooley said.

Pooley, who chaired the 14-member jury, congratulated the winners on reaching this significant milestone through their musical excellence.

The guest list included members of the diplomatic corps, including its dean, Ambassador Salih Omar Abdu, high commissioners representing multiple countries, as well as jazz and classical music enthusiasts who travelled from far and wide to witness the compelling blend of melody and harmony delivered by the competitors.

The Unisa Music Foundation extended its sincere congratulations to all prize winners and finalists, and expressed appreciation to the jury, conductors, accompanists, and audiences who contributed to the success of the 2026 competition.

About the competition

The Unisa International Voice Competition forms part of the Unisa International Music Competition, established in 1982 and now widely recognised as one of the most prestigious music competitions globally.

It remains the only competition on the African continent that is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions. A piano competition is hosted every four years, interspersed with voice, strings, and wind competitions in the intervening years. Past laureates include leading international artists and rising stars in both classical and jazz.

Unisa continues to celebrate more than 130 years of music education and examinations, maintaining high standards across its music curricula. In addition to offering African music studies, the university prides itself on being among the few institutions to preserve and showcase indigenous African musical instruments that have stood the test of time in many forms.