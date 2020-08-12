The University of Limpopo’s Research Niche Area (RNA) on Women’s Health, under the leadership of Professor Linda Skaal, aligns with the university’s triple-core functions and embraces the integration of teaching and learning, community engagement and research. This niche area has been used as a platform to improve and conduct quality women’s health research. The focus is on a variety of health issues specific to women, such as maternal health, sexual and reproductive health, women-specific cancers, HIV and Aids, sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) and diseases of lifestyle. Through preventative, promotive and rehabilitative platforms, the women’s health RNA further focuses on the training of postgraduate students, conducting independent research and upskilling healthcare professionals. Prof Skaal and other established UL researchers were granted funding from SAMRC-Swedish Forte (2016-2020), a collaboration between SA and Sweden to conduct valuable research focusing on strengthening health systems for maternal care in Limpopo. The team has successfully conducted training and workshops for midwives in all five districts of Limpopo to reskill midwives on critical skills and provided debriefing sessions for midwives with the help of psychologists.

