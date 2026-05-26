World Vapers’ Alliance

While World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on 31 May, millions of vapers and former smokers around the world celebrate World Vape Day on 30 May. So what is it all about?

The fight against tobacco consumption is growing in two very divided directions. The first side is made up of consumers – people who naturally shift to less harmful products like vaping or nicotine pouches when they want to quit smoking. The second side is made up of governments and health authorities that often deny or downplay the benefits that less harmful alternatives can bring. So if you ask what the difference between 30 May and 31 May really is, that is essentially the difference.

Not all countries hold a hostile approach towards innovative nicotine products such as vapes and nicotine pouches that help people quit smoking. If you look at countries like the United Kingdom, where vaping is commonly used as a smoking cessation method and even supported by public health authorities, or countries like New Zealand and Sweden, where the use of less harmful nicotine alternatives contributed to smoking rates dropping to historic lows, you might start asking yourself: why is the world still so divided on this topic?

On one side, you see countries that follow a very prohibitionist approach to tobacco policy, often heavily influenced by the WHO framework and unwilling to distinguish the risk profiles between different nicotine products. The result? Growing illicit trade, stagnant smoking rates, misinformation, and the criminalisation of consumers who are simply looking for a less harmful alternative.

South Africa is no exception. The proposed Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill targets not only traditional cigarettes, but vaping products as well, despite the fact that vaping does not involve combustion, the main cause of smoking-related disease. Instead of creating a proportionate framework that differentiates between smoking and smoke-free alternatives, the current approach risks pushing consumers away from products that many former smokers already rely on.

This conversation is especially important in a country like South Africa, which already struggles with a massive illicit cigarette market. Excessive restrictions and prohibitionist policies do not make nicotine disappear, they simply push consumers towards unregulated markets while making harm reduction even harder to access.

So why is it important to celebrate World Vape Day?

With all the misinformation surrounding less risky nicotine products, it is important to repeat the scientific evidence again and again. Public Health England previously concluded that vaping is around 95% less harmful than smoking, and many independent experts and organisations support tobacco harm reduction as a pragmatic public health approach. Vaping is also recognised as one of the most effective smoking cessation aids for consumers. Cochrane’s gold-standard reviews continue to show that vaping can help smokers quit more effectively than traditional nicotine replacement therapies.

World Vape Day is not about promoting nicotine use. It is about recognising the reality that millions of people around the world have already quit smoking through innovation. It is about listening to consumers instead of dismissing them. And most importantly, it is about understanding that if the goal is truly to reduce smoking-related disease, then policymakers should focus on what actually works – instead of prohibitionism, the risk-proportionate legislation.

Should policymakers around the world finally stop ignoring scientific evidence in favour of ideology? The answer seems pretty clear.