A closer look at DSTV Premiership matches taking place this weekend

Johannesburg – Football fans will have a good taste of pastime as the Premier Soccer League contest returns to action this weekend.

The competitive DSTV Premiership will reel back this coming weekend following the international break.

The football fraternity witnessed a fruitful international football in this past week’s 2022 FIFA World qualifiers.

The 2021/22 Premier League recently kicked off with two games played for the entire table.

The Pretoria side, SuperSport United is leading the way at the top of the log with four points.

The ‘Matsatsantsa-A-Pitori’ as affectionally known, will be facing Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu, currently having bad start of the season with no win.

Ahead of this week’s masterpiece clashes, the most anticipated matches to entice fans will be the original Soweto Derby (Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC) and two giants from the topflight (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs).

Pirates who are eyeing to jump to the top eight of the log table, will look at avenging themselves over Swallows FC, after being dumped out of the MTN 8 last month.

On the other hand, Swallows FC will be gearing up to double their winning streak.

Pairing with the Buccaneers in a dumping site of MTN 8, the Amakhosi’s headman Stuart Baxter will try to put his puzzle together to settle a revenge over the Chloorkop side.

Sundowns snatched a penalty shootout win over the Glamour Boys in August, where they walked away a victory after knocking Chiefs 2-1 on penalties.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s DSTV Premiership encounters:

On Saturday, 11 September 2021

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows – kickoff time 15:00

TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows – kickoff time 15:00

Baroka FC vs Maritzburg United – kickoff time 17:00

Sekhukhune United vs Stellenbosch FC – kickoff time 17:00

On Sunday, 12 September 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs – kickoff time 17:00

Royal AM vs Chippa United – kickoff time 15:00

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba