A trip down memory lane with Pirates legend Edward Motale

Johannesburg – In a vigorous engagement with football legend Edward Motale, the former Orlando Pirates star unpacked his remarkable memories as a professional footballer.

Hailing from the deep valley of Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria came enthusiastic defender in the South African football era.

Motale who played for both Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana is amongst the historical players to have won two continental titles for both the national team and domestic club.

Winning these titles was a dream come true for ‘Magents’ as he is famously known, and its a feat that every player desires to clinch.

Author



Thomas Lethoba