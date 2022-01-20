Afcon: Egypt clinch ticket to last 16 after successful victor over Sudan

Johannesburg – A beautiful header from Egypt’s centre-back Mohamed Abdelmoneim, guaranteed the Pharaohs a clinical qualifying stint to the last round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon), following a 1-0 victory over Sudan last night.

The Pharaohs had no option but to aim for a win in their last group stage match in a bid to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

The seven-time champions of the tournament earned their place in the last 16, finishing second behind Nigeria in Group D.

Egypt’s goal in the match came with Abdelmonem’s header just 10 minutes before the match went to half-time in Yaounde.

Liverpool’s forward and the Pharaohs captain, Mohamed Salah played a full 90 minutes but few of his combinations with his teammates came off in what was another frustrating performance, as he couldn’t find back of the net.

Salah hasn’t managed to crack a goal in this tournament.

The striker Mostafa Mohamed had a first-half effort saved and Salah’s first shot on target came after the hour mark.

As the game was dazzling with sparks, Sudan had a flurry of half-chances, but ultimately Egypt stayed strong to claim all three points

With this win, it means Egypt will face the winners of Group E on Wednesday, 26 January.

In another match played last night, the Group D leaders, Nigeria snatched an easy 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

As Nigeria and Egypt head to the last round of the tournament, both Sudan and Guinea-Bissau were knocked out of the tournament.

