African heroes to be celebrated at SSCNA awards ceremony

The Sports for Social Change Network Africa (SSCNA) has officially launched the inaugural SSCN Africa Awards set to be held on November 23 at the SABC Radio Park in Johannesburg.

Under the theme ‘Leading like Mandela’, the awards ceremony will honour the achievements of various heroes and social role players across the continent through sports.

Former president Nelson Mandela believed that through sport, the world would be a better place. In his words, “sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, the power to unite people in a way that little else does.”

Allan Williams, SSCNA director, said they are proud to host the awards ceremony yet again, noting that the aim is to raise awareness about social issues on the continent.

“We are incredibly proud to host the inaugural SSCN Africa Awards. This event will help raise awareness about the magnitude of certain social issues and what is being done to combat them,” said Williams.

SSCNA chairperson, Keitumetse Lebaka, stressed the importance of ensuring that people are aware of all the role players who strive to tackle social issues.

“One of the aims of the SSCN Africa awards will be to connect current drivers of change with those who share their vision,” Lebaka said.

“We aim to help expand their networks and create awareness for various plights throughout Africa, connecting those who aim to do something about these, so that aid can be provided more efficiently and innovative solutions to Africa’s social issues can be developed.”

The ceremony will consist of 10 categories, with five awards being dispensed under the Shining Light Award category. SSCNA members will also be recognised and celebrated during the awards ceremony.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author