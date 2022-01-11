AmaZulu star Siyethemba Sithebe turns down extension offer

Johannesburg – News reaching Sunday World is that AmaZulu’s star Siyethemba Sithebe has rejected the club’s offer for a contract extension, as reports are emerging that the versatile midfielder might head to Gauteng.

Sithebe, who joined the Durban-side-based club in 2017, has attracted wide-range interest from Gauteng’s top clubs, with Kaizer Chiefs leading the race to snatch the attacking midfielder.

The Amakhosi have been scouting the 29-year-old since 2019 for his key role at Usuthu.

Last week, Usuthu rubbished reports linking Sithebe with the Amakhosi.

“The club isn’t intending to relinquish any of their central members. Sithebe will be offered a new agreement,” said the club last week.

However, tables have now turned as reports emerge that Sithebe is not intending to spend another spell with the Greens of KwaZulu-Natal.

A source revealed to Sunday World, that AmaZulu have called off talks with the midfielder after he turned down the proposed deal.

“The club has cut ties with Sithebe, as he rejected the proposed offer which will have seen him stay at the club for the next two years,” said the source.

As things stand, Sithebe might leave the club at the end of the 2021/22 season when his contract expires, or he might sign a new deal for any club during this open transfer window.

