Arsenal likely to extend their run

Arsenal will be expected to continue with their incredible start to the season when they head to the south coast to face Southampton at Saint Mary’s Stadium today at 3pm.

The Gunners will be aiming to extend their best-ever start to a top-flight campaign and rack up a 10th league win of the season. Arsenal have garnered eight successive victories in all competitions.

In the EPL, they have won nine of 10 opening matches, which is a record for the club.

Looking at who they are visiting, the Saints, Arsenal fans are already counting another three points on the board to extend their top spot in the table.

Arsenal were supposed to have hosted Manchester City on Wednesday, but that game was postponed, bringing on Dutch side PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium instead in the Europa League.

Arsenal were supposed to have played this game against PSV a few weeks ago, but it was postponed due to “severe limitations on police resources”, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was able to negotiate the victory with flying colours as Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka scored in the 70th minute to leave the Gunners five points clear at the top of Group A, maintaining their 100% record at the same time, on Thursday.

The London club is almost through to the play-off round.

However, not so long ago the Saints beat Arsenal 1-0 at Saint Mary’s in April when Jan Bednarek decided the affairs.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author