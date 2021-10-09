Bafana Bafana beats Ethiopia in their backyard

Johannesburg- Bafana Bafana played against Ethiopia for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and gained 3 points after winning 3-1

The two teams played in Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethopia.

Bafana Bafana was leading the game before half time and Ethiopia managed to equalize.

They managed to score the second goal and the last goal was scored on additional time.

Bafana Bafana is in group G with Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia and is currently leading in its group.

Bafana played against Zimbabwe and the teams drew while the national team of South Africa won 1-0 against Ghana.

Bafana Bafana has gained 3 points in today’s game.

The two teams are yet to play for the second round on the 12th of October.

🔴Bafana Beat Ethiopia Away🔴 Bafana Bafana has won their World Cup qualifier match against Ethiopia away. The South African Men’s National team won 3-1. pic.twitter.com/YHebG9TlPT — The Insight Factor (@insightfactor) October 9, 2021

The face of Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/aBRvfnGptE — Pat (@PatBafo) October 9, 2021

What I love about Hugo Bross he came & picked players who wanna play football That thing of just bcz u play at Pirates or at Kaizer Chiefs means u deserve to play for nation team ended. That Bafana Bafana of Instagram and Twitter influencers is no more.. Only FOOTBALL! — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) October 9, 2021

For latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda