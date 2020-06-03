Bafana Bafana on this day, ten years ago

Today, June 3 marks the day the South African government and cabinet welcomed the announcement of the national football team Bafana Bafana’s 23-man strong 2010 Fifa World Cup squad that represented the country in the first world football spectacle to be held on the African continent.

At the time, ten years ago, the government declared that the Bafana team “carries the hopes and pride of millions of South Africans”.

Under the guidance of Brazilian coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, Bafana and South Africa as hosts opened the World Cup with a 1-all draw against Mexico.

Before the actual World Cup finals, Bafana were on a 12-match unbeaten run, including victories over 2010 World Cup finalists Denmark and one of the top south American countries Colombia.

At the iconic “Calabash”, also know as Soccer City during the finals, Bafana got the World Cup off to a rousing start when former Kaizer Chiefs midfield general, Siphiwe Tshabalala, scored the first goal of the tournament after unleashing a brilliant scorcher that sent the packed venue to a deafening rapture.

But Mexico’s Rafael Marquez netted an equaliser with less than 15 minutes left before full-time. Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs striker Katlego Mphela hit the post late in the game as South Africa, buoyed by a frenzied home crowd, failed, not without giving it their all, to open the tournament with a victory.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo