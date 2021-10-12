Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia: Return of spectators and where to stream the match live

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana will return to action this afternoon for their second leg against Ethiopia at the FNB Stadium.

The South African national team will be hoping for a swift victory when they face the Ethopian side, who themselves are hoping to avenge themselves in the second leg of the qualifiers.

Coach Hugo Broos’ lads scooped a dazzling win in their first leg of the 2022 World Cup Qualifier, when they battered Ethiopian side with a snail win of 3-1 at their home ground.

The win is still evident in their smiles and chats, and the atmosphere in the camp is supercharged by this positivity.

Thanks to goals scored intensely by the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Mothobi Mvala and Evidence Makgopa.

These goals helped Bafana to top the Group G log with seven points ahead of strong-willed Ghana.

Return of spectators

A total of 2000 soccer fans will be allowed to watch the match at the stadium.

In what came as a shocking incident, following the opening of tickets on Monday, all tickets were sold out in the space of two hours.

However, with a risk of Covid-19 spread, the use of Vuvuzelas is prohibited and fans have been urged to not bring Vuvuzelas to the game.

View from the top & Squad news

Broos said that Bafana will have to put more effort to snitch a win against Ethiopia this evening in bid to go to the next round of qualifiers.

“We have everything to win and Ethiopia have everything to lose, that is the difference of mentality,” stressed Broos.

“So, we have a little bit of an advantage when you compare us to our opponents. We know from the game that we played on Saturday [the 3-1 away win in Ethiopia] that we play against very strong opponents.

The Belgian tactician said players are all ready for the encounter and the camp has run a successful journey ahead of their encounter.

Where to watch the game?

The game will be broadcasted live on SABC 3 and on its digital terrestrial television.

The match will also be streamed Openview’s channel 124.

