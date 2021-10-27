Bafana coach names 36-man squad to face Zimbambwe, Dolly makes drastic come back

Johannesburg – While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his 36-man provisional squad to take on Zimbabwe and Ghana, Keagen Dolly’s return to the squad shocked fans.

Dolly who last made his feature for Bafana when the axed Molefi Ntseki was still at the helm of South African national team, is currently leading the DStv Premiership as the on-form player.

Having contributed three assists and three goals in nine appearances for the Amakhosi, has positioned the former Montpellier midfielder a stint into Broos’s trusted men.

Bafana will take on Zimbabwe in the penultimate FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Black Stars of Ghana in the final Group G match.

The fervent Bafana players will take part in this game to secure three points to ensure they book the first spot as favourites to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup next year.

They are currently leading the table with 10 points, with the Black Stars imposing pressure on Broos lads.

Despite Dolly, Baroka’s sensational goal stopper, Oscarine Masuluke makes a drastic feature for Bafana, after he stood up as an unstoppable goalkeeper this season.

Preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United)

Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC)

Defenders:

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune FC)

Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Luke Fleurs (Supersport United)

Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs)

S’fiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thibang Phete (Belenenses)

Tercious Malepe (Amazulu FC)

Sbonelo Cele (Golden Arrows FC)

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United)

Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns )

Jesse Donn (Supersport United)

Sphelele Sithole (Belenenses)

Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune)

Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy)

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town)

Siyethemba Sithebe (Amazulu FC)

Nqobeko Dlamini (Golden Arrows)

Strikers:

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Luther Singh (Copenhagen FC)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd)

Victor Letswalo (Royal AM)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly)

Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs )

Tshegofatso MABASA (Orlando Pirates)

Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows)

Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)

