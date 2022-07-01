Bafana COSAFA squad announced

Bafana Bafana coach, Helman Mkhalele has announced the squad that will represent South Africa in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) tournament to be played in Durban in July.

Mkhalele stated that drawing up the final squad was not an easy process for both he and his technical staff, given the quality they had roped in for their preliminary squad.

“This was not an easy process to go through given the fact that everybody in the team showed the hunger and desire to be in the final squad,” Mkhalele said.

Mkhalele selected 23 players for COSAFA and said they were happy with their selection.

Bafana Bafana will be playing against Mozambique in their first game.This is the second time they face each other in the COSAFA quarter-finals, having sauntered past them with a 3-0 scoreline last year, en route to beating Senegal on penalties in the final.

Mkhalele’s squad is as follows;

MCABA Athenkosi Stellenbosch FC ADAMS Jayden Stellenbosch FC VAN WYK Antonio Stellenbosch FC NTHENE Lebohang Stellenbosch FC VYVER Lincoln Cape Town Spurs FC BUTSAKA Chumani Cape Town Spurs FC MATROSE Azola Chippa United FC MDUNYELWA Zuko Chippa United FC MASEKO Thapelo Supersport United FC JOHANNES Kegan Supersport United FC RASEBOTJA Selaelo Supersport United FC BROOKS Ethan Amazulu FC MZIMELA Olwethu Amazulu FC SHEZI Khulekani Royal AM FC SIFAMA Keletso Kaizer Chiefs FC HUMAN Rowan Maritzburg United FC MSANI Siyanda Mamelodi Sundowns FC MALIVHA Sydney Baroka FC NDHLOVU Dan Baroka FC MAHLANGU Macbeth TS Galaxy FC CELE Sbonelo Golden Arrows FC RADIOPANE Boitumelo Orlando Pirates FC MASHIGO Katlego Portadown FC (Ireland

