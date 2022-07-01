E-edition
Subscribe
MEET THE 2022 UNSUNG HEROES
MEET THE 2022 UNSUNG HEROES
Sport

Bafana COSAFA squad announced

By Anelisa Sibanda
Bafana Bafana team.

Bafana Bafana coach, Helman Mkhalele has announced the squad that will represent South Africa in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) tournament to be played in Durban in July.

Mkhalele stated that drawing up the final squad was not an easy process for both he and his technical staff, given the quality they had roped in for their preliminary squad.

“This was not an easy process to go through given the fact that everybody in the team showed the hunger and desire to be in the final squad,” Mkhalele said.

Mkhalele selected 23 players for COSAFA and said they were happy with their selection.

Bafana Bafana will be playing against Mozambique in their first game.This is the second time they face each other in the COSAFA quarter-finals, having sauntered past them with a 3-0 scoreline last year, en route to beating Senegal on penalties in the final.

Mkhalele’s squad is as follows;

MCABA Athenkosi Stellenbosch  FC
ADAMS                   Jayden Stellenbosch FC
VAN WYK Antonio Stellenbosch FC
NTHENE Lebohang Stellenbosch FC
VYVER Lincoln Cape Town Spurs FC
BUTSAKA Chumani Cape Town Spurs FC
MATROSE Azola Chippa United FC
MDUNYELWA Zuko Chippa United FC
MASEKO Thapelo Supersport United FC
JOHANNES Kegan Supersport United FC
RASEBOTJA Selaelo Supersport United FC
BROOKS Ethan Amazulu FC
MZIMELA Olwethu Amazulu FC
SHEZI Khulekani Royal AM FC
SIFAMA Keletso Kaizer Chiefs FC
HUMAN Rowan Maritzburg United FC
MSANI Siyanda Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MALIVHA Sydney Baroka FC
NDHLOVU Dan Baroka FC
MAHLANGU Macbeth TS Galaxy FC
CELE Sbonelo Golden Arrows  FC
RADIOPANE Boitumelo Orlando Pirates FC
MASHIGO Katlego Portadown FC (Ireland 

 

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.