Bafana COSAFA squad announced

Bafana Bafana coach, Helman Mkhalele has announced the squad that will represent South Africa in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) tournament to be played in Durban in July.
Mkhalele stated that drawing up the final squad was not an easy process for both he and his technical staff, given the quality they had roped in for their preliminary squad.
“This was not an easy process to go through given the fact that everybody in the team showed the hunger and desire to be in the final squad,” Mkhalele said.
Mkhalele selected 23 players for COSAFA and said they were happy with their selection.
Bafana Bafana will be playing against Mozambique in their first game.This is the second time they face each other in the COSAFA quarter-finals, having sauntered past them with a 3-0 scoreline last year, en route to beating Senegal on penalties in the final.
Mkhalele’s squad is as follows;
|MCABA
|Athenkosi
|Stellenbosch FC
|ADAMS
|Jayden
|Stellenbosch FC
|VAN WYK
|Antonio
|Stellenbosch FC
|NTHENE
|Lebohang
|Stellenbosch FC
|VYVER
|Lincoln
|Cape Town Spurs FC
|BUTSAKA
|Chumani
|Cape Town Spurs FC
|MATROSE
|Azola
|Chippa United FC
|MDUNYELWA
|Zuko
|Chippa United FC
|MASEKO
|Thapelo
|Supersport United FC
|JOHANNES
|Kegan
|Supersport United FC
|RASEBOTJA
|Selaelo
|Supersport United FC
|BROOKS
|Ethan
|Amazulu FC
|MZIMELA
|Olwethu
|Amazulu FC
|SHEZI
|Khulekani
|Royal AM FC
|SIFAMA
|Keletso
|Kaizer Chiefs FC
|HUMAN
|Rowan
|Maritzburg United FC
|MSANI
|Siyanda
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC
|MALIVHA
|Sydney
|Baroka FC
|NDHLOVU
|Dan
|Baroka FC
|MAHLANGU
|Macbeth
|TS Galaxy FC
|CELE
|Sbonelo
|Golden Arrows FC
|RADIOPANE
|Boitumelo
|Orlando Pirates FC
|MASHIGO
|Katlego
|Portadown FC (Ireland
