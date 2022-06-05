Bafana need to be strong and fearless, says Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says playing in front of a crowd of 50 000 against France has gone a long way in preparing his young charges for the cauldron they are going to face against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital Rabat at 9 pm on Thursday.

In March, Bafana were walloped 5-0 by the world champions Les Bleus in Lille in front of a full, patriotic crowd. Broos says that his young team will face familiar circumstances, if not worse against Morocco in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group K qualifier in four days.

The South Africans left yesterday to preparing for their encounter against the star-studded Moroccan outfit. They missed out on the last edition of Afcon when they were still coached by Molefi Ntseki last year.

“The atmosphere in the grandstands in France gave me goosebumps. When they were singing their national anthem, they switched off speakers and 50 000 people were singing and screaming. I know we lost but the experience that the boys gained you cannot pay for it. All our young players did not have that experience,” said Broos.

“You saw the CAF Champions League atmosphere in Morocco [for the final between Al Ahly and Wydad]. It will be like in France. We all saw how those fans were supporting their team. It was fantastic when they had those lights. It will be frightening because they are always behind their team.

“We can agree that Morocco are the best team. The coach selected 25 players and those players play in Europe for big clubs in the best leagues. Only one player is playing in the local league and that is the goalkeeper. But we have to compete and I’m always hoping to have a good start in the first match and avoid a defeat.

“A draw wouldn’t be a bad result, it makes it better for the coming games and it gives you confidence.

“With modern technology, we are able to track their team. We know them very well and we must have the right mentality. We must not be afraid. If you are afraid, do not go to Morocco, because you will not have good results. We must think like Macedonia, who knocked out Italy. No one thought that would happen.”

The Belgium-born tactician also lamented the fact Morocco will play all their matches against Liberia in Morocco, where Bafana’s match against Liberia will also be played.

“Fifa and CAF are always talking about fair play but it’s not right when they have home advantage in all their matches.

“We wrote a complaint but there was no answer. It’s not fair play, but what can we do? It is confirmed that we will play Liberia in Morocco. I don’t think we can change Liberia’s decision, like when we played Sao Tome twice here the last time.”

Afcon Group K qualifiers

June 9: Morocco v South Africa (Rabat, Morocco)

June 13: Liberia v Morocco (Rabat, Morocco)

September 19: South Africa v Liberia (Venue TBA)

September 27: Liberia v South Africa (Venue TBA)

March 20 2023: South Africa v Morocco (Venue TBA)

March 28 2023: Morocco v Liberia (Venue TBA)

