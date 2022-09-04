Banyana brought back to earth by Brazil

Banyana Banyana will have to bring their A-game if they harbour any chances of avenging the heavy defeat that Brazil administered to them on Friday night. Banyana Banyana will meet the Selecao, as the Brazil national team is affectionately known, for their second tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban tomorrow night.

The African champions were thumped 3-0 and were brought back down to earth in theirfirst match after they won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) tournament after defeating hosts Morocco in style in Rabat.

Though Friday night’s loss was a big reality check for coach Desiree Ellis’s girls, the South Africans should not be embarrassed as they were playing against a team that is teeming with world superstars.

Brazil did not really dominate Banyana and did not completely outplay the African cham

pions. The goals that they conceded were as a result of mistakes from the South African defenders and this is a huge lesson for Ellis and her players.

These games are part of Banyana’s preparations for the 2023 Fifa World Cup that will take place in New Zealand and Australia in July. Banyana qualified by virtue of reaching the Wafcon semi-finals earlier this year.

Brazil are ranked ninth on the Fifa world rankings while Banyana are 54th. But the visitors showed some nervousness when Banyana were pressing forward. “It was hard to deal with SA and I am not happy with our performance but SA were very good and played well. It is good preparation for the World Cup next year,” Brazil assistant coach Lillie Person said on SuperSport after the game.

