Banyana to set their sights on ‘eagerly-awaited’ clash against Mozambique

Johannesburg – The esteemed South African women’s national team is high in spirits as final preparations are underway to host Mozambique in their second clash of the African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

Banyana Banyana stunned the ailing Mambas last week, as they charged a sublime scoreline of 7-0 in the first leg of the qualifiers at Estadio stadium in Maputo.

Coming with guns blazing and bullets fluttering, Banyana head coach, Desiree Ellis has assured South Africans that the team is well-prepared and ready to pin down another victory.

“I don’t think the occasion will overwhelm the players too much, I think it will motivate them to go out there and put on a good show,” Ellis said vividly.

“Everyone is looking forward to the game and there will be no excuses and we just have to stay focused,” advised Ellis.

However, coach Ellis has hinted out that although they had a beautiful game last, the team will not capitalise in taking that as an opportunity to undermine The Mambas.

“As we have always said, we will not underestimate the opponent even though we won 7-0 away from home, there is still room for improvement,” said Ellis.

“We need to consistently keep improving in what we want to do; moving the ball around quicker, the movement of the ball and making sure we minimize our mistakes and keep a clean sheet,” she added.

The senior women’s team will face Mozambique in the return leg of the AWCON Qualifier this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

