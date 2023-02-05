Basomboli brings new hope to Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs will unleash their new-found striker Christian Saile Basomboli on TS Galaxy when the two clubs meet in a DStv Premiership match this afternoon. The Congolese had an impressive start for Amakhosi in their 2-0 victory over Royal AM last Sunday. The game will take place at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit and kick-off is at 3.30pm.

The former Nchanga Rangers forward won the hearts of hard-to-please Chiefs supporters with his pace when he came off the bench in Polokwane. On the other side, The Rockets will start the match on a high after clobbering Golden Arrows 4-0 last week. Orebotse Mongae, Bernard Parker, Siphiwe Mahlangu and Nkosikhona Radebe pumped in the goals for Tim Sukazi’s side.

Chiefs, who had a terrible start to the new year, losing their three opening games, will be hoping to extend their new-found winning streak to two matches. They are slowly but surely falling behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who played against Orlando Pirates last night.

Basomboli is expected to start alongside Ashley du Preez, who scored the winner last week.

Du Preez has been struggling to find his rhythm that made him unstoppable when he turned out for Stellenbosch FC last season. The duo could prove a handful for Galaxy in scorching-hot Mbombela.

“You finish one game and then focus on giving 100% against Galaxy in the next one,” Basomboli told the Chiefs’ website.

“I got a good reception from the Chiefs fans. As a new player it made me feel good to hear them welcome me. The fans must keep supporting and pushing us on. We’ll do the best we can to make them happy.”

