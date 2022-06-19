Battle on as Safa elective congress gathers steam

It’s all systems go for the Safa elective congress on Saturday. The stage has been set for the biggest showdown that will see president Danny Jordaan facing his toughest challenge yet since he took over in 2013.

When Jordaan ascended the throne in 2013, he booted Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko out with a landslide victory. And for his second term in 2018, it was an easy ride for the former 2010 World Cup organising committee CEO when he stood unchallenged – this was after retired referee Ace Ncobo withdrew from the running.

But this time around, Jordaan is facing a competitive and street-smart foe in Ria Ledwaba, an experienced football administrator who has been in the game for long. Ngwako “Solly” Mohlabeng, the Safa Tshwane president, is the third candidate on the ballot paper.

Mohlabeng is a brawler and fearless campaigner. He was even kicked out of the Safa ordinary congress in March after he disrupted the meeting. He was then charged by the disciplinary committee for misconduct.

Nomsa Mahlangu was disqualified from entering the race by the Safa governance committee. She was ruled an ineligible candidate on the basis that she was nominated by University Sports South Africa (USSA) and not by a Safa region. USSA is an associate member of Safa.

Ledwaba, a Safa vice-president, has roped in heavyweights for her campaign such as Mark Fish, Shakes Mashaba, Brian Baloyi, Cecilia Molokwane (Netball SA) and other champions of industry. But insiders have revealed that Safa Limpopo province’s five regions – Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Waterberg, Mopani and Capricorn – are backing Jordaan.

Ledwaba is from the Capricorn region.

The Jordaan camp is adamant that Ledwaba only has eight of the 52 regions supporting her campaign.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said they were happy that they won all the court cases that were opened to prevent the elections from going ahead as planned.

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court dismissed the Kannaland Local Football Association’s interdict with costs.

This decision comes just days after the Pretoria High Court dismissed Ledwaba’s attempt as well. Judge Brenda Neukircher also struck Ledwaba’s interdict off the roll with punitive costs on Wednesday.

