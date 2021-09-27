Blitzboks clinch World Rugby Seven Series title

Johannesburg – The Blitzboks have been crowned 2021 Edmonton World Sevens Series champions after hammering Great Britain 24-12 in the finals, on Sunday.

The Sevens team topped group A after the opening day of the HSBC Canada Sevens.

Thanks to two tries from Muller du Plessis and Siviwe Soyizwapi as they secured a a clean slate for the South Africans.

The young stars were in control of the match against Mexico.

No less than six players scored in an impressive win, including James Murphy, who dotted down for the first time since making his debut for South Africa in April 2018.

Darren Adonis registered a brace as well.

This victory earmarked the Blitzboks’ first World Series title since 2018.

South Africa’s seven-a-side win on Sunday came at the end of a severely depleted tournament, with heavyweight teams such as Fiji, Australia and New Zealand not taking part on the tournament.

Earlier this month, the World Rugby announced the cancellation of tournaments in Singapore and Cape Town, due to the global halt of Covid-19 pandemic.

From their first Canada Sevens tournaments in Vancouver last week, South Africa defeated Mexico 56-0, Hong Kong 43-5 and Canada 49-0.

Against their African compatriots Du Plessis (2 tries), Soyizwapi (2) and Ronald Brown scored, with Brown converting four of the five tries.

The Hong Kong Sevens has been cancelled due to travel restrictions amid Covid-19.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba