Boxer Simiso Buthelezi dies of brain injury sustained during fight

South African lightweight boxer Simiso “Gandaganda” Buthelezi passed away at a Durban hospital on Tuesday night after he fell into a coma during a 10-round World Boxing Federation All Africa fight on Sunday.

Buthelezi’s death was announced by Boxing South Africa (BSA) on behalf of his family. “It was discovered that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. In the hospital, he was given the best care possible, however, he succumbed to the injury last night as aforesaid,” said the BSA in a statement.

Buthelezi’s opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa won the match that was hosted by the Starline Boxing Promotions in Greyville, Durban.

In a video footage Buthelezi, a University of Zululand student, can be seen throwing punches at his opponent but suddenly becomes disorientated and begins punching the air and the referee, who immediately stopped the fight.

The family said it would announce funeral arrangements in due course and asked for privacy to mourn their loved one.

I was at the #boxing in KZN yesterday and this is one of the strangest and saddest things I've seen in the sport. Thoughts and prayers with Simiso Buthelezi who is now in an induced coma in hospital 🙏🏿🙏🏿 @SABC_Sport #SizenzaZonke pic.twitter.com/1097yFtKmY — Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) June 6, 2022

🔴 Rest In Peace Simiso Buthelezi.. 🔴 Tragic news of our Boxing sensation…. Hamba kahle Shenge. 🙏🏾💔🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/paH3trFMwn — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 8, 2022

