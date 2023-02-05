Boxing galore in KZN this month

Boxing enthusiasts in KwaZulu-Natal are in for a treat, with tournaments galore in three cities this month.

New kid on the block Fundi Malinga’s Sugarboy Malinga Promotions will stage her maiden tournament on Friday at Ladysmith Indoor Centre.

Headlining the bill is the SA middleweight championship bout between defending champion John “Section 29” Bopape and challenger Ayanda “Nyamazane” Mthembu.

It will be Bopape’s third title defence against a foe from KZN. He first dethroned Nkululeko “Bulldog” Mhlongo in Bloemfontein via a 11th round KO in April and then stopped Sinamiso Ntuli in eight rounds in July in Johannesburg.

The main supporting bout will be between national female middleweight champ Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane and Amina Mohamed from Tanzania in an international ten-rounder.

Before that tournament, Hlengiwe Sithole’s Hle-Jobe Promotions will stage the development event with a KZN flyweight title being the main attraction. Mfanuvele Cele will defend against Sanele Mhlungu.

Reigning WBF featherweight titlist Sabelo Cebekhulu has a warm-up bout against Soul Hlongwani in the main supporting bout.

Then on the 18th of the same month all roads will lead to Vryheid for the Starline Boxing Promotions event. Honouring the late Simiso “Gandaganda” Buthelezi, a national female junior bantamweight championship will be on show.

Defending champ Thema Zuma will clash with Bathabile Ziqubu. Buthelezi died two days after collapsing in the ring during the WBF All Africa lightweight fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa in June last year.

On the 25th, a WBC title eliminator is scheduled for Durban’s International Convention Centre. Ayanda “Fireblows” Ndulani will enjoy home advantage when he clashes with Luis Castillo from Mexico.

The fight will give the winner the right to challenge WBC mini-flyweight champion Panya Pradabsri from the Philippines.

Ayanda Matiti, Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi and Hle-Jobe Promotions have joined forces to stage this mega tournament.

On the bill is reigning SA junior welterweight king Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo making his fourth defence against Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo.

