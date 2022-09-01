Brazil determined to beat African champions Banyana

Even though it is a friendly match, Banyana Banyana must expect a strong and determined Brazilian side when the two countries meet at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

Brazil arrived in the country on Tuesday and immediately knuckled down to some hard work. They had a hectic workout at Orlando where they showed their resolve and urgency.

Team captain Rafaelle said they are using the friendly to fine-tune their preparations for the World Cup in 2023.

Their opponents are, however, on a high after winning the 2022 WAFCON (Women African Cup of Nations) in Morocco in July, and they will be energised to beat the highly rated and world-class South Americans.

“We picked South Africa because we need to play against all styles and types of football in the world,” Rafaelle said.

“Besides speed, Banyana and Africans are tactically good. I do not know them very well but they are very skilful – they are like us and are similar to our style of play. We are expecting to play a very good game against good opponents on Friday night.

“We saw them in the African championship against Morocco and they had a fantastic competition. It’s going to be a hard game and we have to be at our best.

“We have been playing against European sides, we played in the Copa American in Colombia against South American teams, now it is time to play against Africa. Maybe next will be Asian clubs and then we will be ready for next year’s Fifa World Cup.

“We have a young team and we are having a transition in the team. What we have been doing is good and we are confident that we are going to do well at the World Cup. We are doing the right things and just need more time together and more matches – technically and physically we are sorted out.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author