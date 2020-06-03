Budler scores major victory

After years of trying, wife is now pregnant

By Jabulani Dlamini

Winning six world boxing titles is an achievement that will make any professional boxer rub his hands in glee.

But that is not the case with tiny fighter Hekkie “Hex” Budler. The whirlwind performer, who became the first local fighter in 68 years to feature on Ring Magazine after winning both the IBF and WBA belts in 2018, said nothing compares to welcoming your first-born baby.

Budler, from Newlands in Johannesburg, has in total amassed 11 belts in 36 fights with 32 wins against four losses.

Budler and his wife Roxy are expecting their first born after being married for six years. “It’s a girl,” he said with joy.

“My wife is due for delivery in four weeks. This is definitely our biggest achievement. We’ve been trying for a very long time and we even went to see doctors but nothing helped.

“We decided to let nature take its course and avoid stressing about it. That brought us even more closer than before towards each other.

He added: “Just when we had taken things easy, bang she fell pregnant. This is exciting times in our lives.” Roxy said she is so delighted yet uncomfortable because she now walks like a penguin. “My stomach is so big,” she giggled.

“The last two weeks have been the worst since the baby is due.” She said the lockdown has somehow worked wonders for her.

“The COVID-19 is scary but the lockdown has made my husband spend most of his time at home, helping me in the house.”

Budler, 32, turned professional under trainer Colin Nathan in 2007. Their first title was the IBO All Africa junior flyweight belt, which Budler won against Charity Mukondeleli at Emperors Palace in 2009.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD