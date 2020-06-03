Sport

Budler scores major victory

By Nokuthula Zwane
TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 20: Challenger Hekkie Budler (R) of South Africa punches champion Ryoichi Taguchi of Japan during the IBF & WBA Light Flyweight Title Bout at Ota City General Gymnasium on May 20, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

After years of trying, wife is now pregnant

By Jabulani Dlamini

Winning six world boxing titles is an achievement that will make any professional boxer rub his hands in glee.

But that is not the case with tiny fighter Hekkie “Hex” Budler. The whirlwind performer, who became the first local fighter in 68 years to feature on Ring Magazine after winning both the IBF and WBA belts in 2018, said nothing compares to welcoming your first-born baby.

Budler, from Newlands in Johannesburg, has in total amassed 11 belts in 36 fights with 32 wins against four losses.

Budler and his wife Roxy are expecting their first born after being married for six years. “It’s a girl,” he said with joy.

“My wife is due for delivery in four weeks. This is definitely our biggest achievement. We’ve been trying for a very long time and we even went to see doctors but nothing helped.

“We decided to let nature take its course and avoid stressing about it. That brought us even more closer than before towards each other.

He added: “Just when we had taken things easy, bang she fell pregnant. This is exciting times in our lives.” Roxy said she is so delighted yet uncomfortable because she now walks like a penguin. “My stomach is so big,” she giggled.

“The last two weeks have been the worst since the baby is due.” She said the lockdown has somehow worked wonders for her.

“The COVID-19 is scary but the lockdown has made my husband spend most of his time at home, helping me in the house.”

Budler, 32, turned professional under trainer Colin Nathan in 2007. Their first title was the IBO All Africa junior flyweight belt, which Budler won against Charity Mukondeleli at Emperors Palace in 2009.

Author


Similar stories

Soccer

Bucs legend “Bomber Mzayoni” passes on

  Orlando Pirates have announced the passing of one of their former players, the legendary Salthiel “Bomber Mzayoni” Chochoe. Chochoe was part of a team that changed...
Read more
Soccer

Bafana Bafana on this day, ten years ago

Today, June 3 marks the day the South African government and cabinet welcomed the announcement of the national football team Bafana Bafana’s 23-man strong 2010 Fifa World Cup...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.