Chaos in Cricket SA dragging on

Johannesburg – The stalling of the Cricket South Africa transformation inquiry by its interim board a few days before the start of public hearings has been widely condemned as another delaying tactic by those who want to preserve the status quo.

The inquiry is headed by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza.

The interim board intervened to stop the process of the much-anticipated transformation inquiry last Sunday, hours before the start of public hearings on Monday.

The public hearings of the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building, that many dubbed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South African cricket‚ have been shelved indefinitely.

After the interim board met Ntsebeza, the postponement was made public on Sunday night.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo