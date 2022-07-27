E-edition
Chiefs launch new playing kit

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Kaizer Chiefs have introduced their new Nike home and away kit for the 2022/2023 season.

According to the club, the gold and black represents the soul of Kaizer Chiefs. The home jersey features a pattern on a high vibrational frequency that measures energy, connectivity and balance.

“The away white is fresh with a minimalist design with modern style that will give our soldiers on the field renewed energy.  In this iconic white jersey, the tone for a revival of success is set,” reads the statement from the club’s social media account.

