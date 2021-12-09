Chiefs return to full training after major Covid-19 outbreak

Johannesburg – Sowetan football giants Kaizer Chiefs has returned to full training after the club was rocked by Covid-19 cases hit last week.

Following the outbreak, Chiefs reported a total of 36 positive cases at the club’s village last week.

This forced the Amakhosi to snub two of their Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches, between Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

While Chiefs awaits the PSL’s decision on the club’s request to have the remainder of their matches rescheduled for December, the club seems to have thrown in the towel, as the squad returned to full training.

“Following further consultations with the medical department and management regarding the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that occurred at the Village, Chiefs is unable to play against Cape Town City and to travel for the league match against Golden Arrows,” said the club on Friday.

Although the team returned to the clubhouse, the Amakhosi family is still clueless about whether the team will continue playing or not.

Meanwhile, the PSL continues with other fixtures, as clubs have been competing since last weekend and this week as well.

