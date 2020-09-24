Chiefs rope in Zwane and Sheppard as Hunt’s assistants

Kaizer Chiefs has appointed former Amakhosi winger Arthur Zwane and ex-Ajax Cape Town midfielder Dillon Sheppard as the new assistant coaches to work with the newly-roped in coach Gavin Hunt.

Following their heart-breaking failure to win the PSL league title in the recently completed season, the Naturena-based outfit rung sweeping changes to its technical staff by firing German coach Ernst Middendorp and his assistant Shaun Bartlett, replacing the former with the highly-decorated Hunt.

The news of the appointment of the duo was announced on the club official Twitter account @KaizerChiefs, “It’s a new dawn at Naturena #Amakhosi4Life” and New Assistant Coaches: Zwane and Sheppard at the Kaizer Chiefs Village #Amakhosi4Life”.

Zwane takes up his new role after being ascended from the club’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) structures, where he has been coaching the second string team as the head coach for more than five years.

Sheppard comes in as a man with an insight about what the new head coach demands from players since he worked with Hunt both as player and assistant coach at the now defunct Milpark-based Clever Boys outfit.

“I believe we have put a solid technical team together and we will give them all the necessary support they require,” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung via a statement released by the club on Tuesday.

“The wealth of experience among the three gentlemen is what we need to ensure we compete and build a strong team. The fact that Arthur and Dillon will concurrently work with the senior team as well as with our reserve side means that the transition for the young players to the first team squad will be easier.”

Like Hunt, it is believed Zwane and Sheppard have been given the job after penning three-year deals. Amakhosi hope to end their five-year barren and trophyless spell following the embarrassment of being deposed on top of PSL log standings by eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the last match of the 2019/20 season.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo