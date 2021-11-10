VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Chiefs suspends Dumisani Zuma following drinking and driving incident

By Thomas Lethoba
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Dumisani Zuma. Image: Kaizer Chiefs website

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs player Dumisani Zuma has found himself in hot water after the club made a harsh ruling following his misconduct.

The dribbling midfielder was arrested for drinking and driving in the posh suburb of Sandton in Johannesburg a few weeks ago.

The 26-year-old was called into a disciplinary hearing by the club, which has resulted in him being suspended from all club activities.

In a statement, the Soweto giants said the club is disappointed to learn of the alleged conduct by Zuma.

“As reported in the media, the club has taken the decision to immediately suspend him from all Club activities. His suspension is in the interests of all parties concerned and does not in itself carry any inference of guilt or prejudgment,” the club statement further read.

Amakhosi said the matter will be resolved as quickly as reasonably possible.

Zuma, who has just returned from a long-term injury, is doubtful to make an appearance for the club’s starting eleven.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes