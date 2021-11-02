Chiefs to retire iconic number ’20’ jersey to honour Howard ‘The Rock’ Freese

Johannesburg – The former Kaizer Chiefs’ talismanic skipper Howard Freese made a significant impact to the history of Amakhosi during his elite days.

Coming to the field of play as an iconic star to the Naturena side, The Rock as widely known, he became an underrated player known for his tribalizing style of play.

Freeze played for the Glamour Boys from 1985 until 1993, and he became part of the squad that won the National Soccer League (now known as Premier Soccer League) title in 1989, 1991 and 1992.

He was amongst Chiefs’ best players of all time, this includes the likes of Abel Shongwe, Jack Chamangwana, Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe, Donald ‘Ace’ Khuse, Fani Madida and Clan MacGregor.

Given the honour to wear the classical jersey of Number 20, there is no doubt that The Rock lived upon the mandate to deliver for the Khosi nation.

The Rock won a total of 28 trophies with the Soweto giants, including 13 official titles.

On Thursday, 28 October, Freese donated a priceless treasure trove of an iconic jersey he worn at Amakhosi and memorabilia from his distinguished playing career.

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung announced that the Club will officially retire the number ‘20’ jersey of the former captain in honour of his “significant contribution”.

Motaung said the jersey will not feature again on the pitch in order to honour the significance of its contribution to Amakhosi history.

“Howard is a living dedication of the commitment you show to something you truly love and he is a living testimony to the spirit of love and peace that Kaizer Chiefs espouses,” addressed Motaung.

Following his retirement from the field, Freese invested his time in education, and he recently obtained his PhD.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba