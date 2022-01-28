REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Chippa United welcome new faces from Royal AM

By Thomas Lethoba
Zimbabwean footballer Ronald Pfumbidzai signs for Chippa United. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg – Chippa United has welcomed new recruits from their DStv Premiership counterparts, Royal to bolster their squad ahead of the return of the top-flight fixture next month.

The club has on Thursday evening released a statement which announced confirmed signings of two players from Shauwn MamKhize’s Royal AM, namely, Siphelele Luthuli and Ronald Pfumbidzai.

Hailing new signings, the club’s chairman Siviwe Mpangesi said: “The players have been selected for their quality and consistency in all aspects of the game.”

“The capabilities and potential with their erstwhile team, including the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtic are a key factor and we trust that they will thrive in the Chippa United environment,” Mpangesi said in a statement.

The Chilli Boys will head back to the field following mid-season break, where they will face University of Pretoria in the first round of the Nedbank Cup next week, Friday.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes