Chippa United welcome new faces from Royal AM

Johannesburg – Chippa United has welcomed new recruits from their DStv Premiership counterparts, Royal to bolster their squad ahead of the return of the top-flight fixture next month.

The club has on Thursday evening released a statement which announced confirmed signings of two players from Shauwn MamKhize’s Royal AM, namely, Siphelele Luthuli and Ronald Pfumbidzai.

Chippa United FC is proud to announce the arrival of two players from Royal Am FC. We welcome midfielder Siphelele Luthuli and defender Ronald Pfumbidzai.#PrideOfEasternCape #AyeyeChilliBoysAyeye 🌶🌶🌶 pic.twitter.com/U5cINkRqnL — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) January 27, 2022

Hailing new signings, the club’s chairman Siviwe Mpangesi said: “The players have been selected for their quality and consistency in all aspects of the game.”

“The capabilities and potential with their erstwhile team, including the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtic are a key factor and we trust that they will thrive in the Chippa United environment,” Mpangesi said in a statement.

The Chilli Boys will head back to the field following mid-season break, where they will face University of Pretoria in the first round of the Nedbank Cup next week, Friday.

