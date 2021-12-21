Cricketer Mlaba says her game grew in 2021

Johannesburg – South African woman cricketer Nonkululeko Mlaba has ended the year in a triumphant mood after cementing her place as an international cricketer for the Proteas senior national team ahead of an even more exciting 2022 season, with the player eyeing the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy victory.

Although 2021 was a challenging year with Covid-19 still disrupting sport, the Ntuzuma-born star played 12 matches in women’s One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) cricket, taking eight wickets with the best bowling figures of two for 22 across the two formats, while playing a part in the Proteas’ historic series wins in India and the West Indies.

On the field, the 21-year-old youngster made a substantial leap in her game, with one of the first signs of progress coming during the Proteas’ 4-1 ODI and 2-1 WT20 series win in Lucknow in the capital city of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh against India in March.

Mlaba, who made her Proteas debut in India two years ago, looked back on her journey and saw growth in her game.

“There are a lot of things I could now do compared to my first tour, including being able to think well about my game and not allowing too many distractions to creep in, things I struggled with before,” said the SA cricketer.

Proteas Women vs West Indies – T20 Series

Jan 18: SuperSport Park, 11am

Jan 20: SuperSport Park, 11am

Jan 22: SuperSport Park, 11am

Proteas Women vs West Indies – ODI Series

Jan 25: SuperSport Park, 8am

Jan 28: SuperSport Park, 11am

Jan 31: Wanderers, 8am

Feb 3: Wanderers, 11am

Feb 6: Wanderers, 8am.

