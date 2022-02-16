Defiant and unshaken, Djokovic stands his ground

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is hell-bent on not taking the Covid-19 vaccine, risking sitting out future tennis tournaments, according to the BBC news channel.

Though he is not against the vaccines, Djokovic said it remains his choice not to take one. “I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body,” he said.

Last month, he missed the Australian Open after his visas were cancelled. He was later deported back to his home country. Defiant Djokovic said he is not shaken and is willing to sacrifice his participation in other tennis competitions.

Wimbledon, which is among the four grand slam tennis tournaments, will take place between June 27 and July 10.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author