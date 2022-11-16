Doc Khumalo to participate in Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run

The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts and Culture launched the ninth edition of Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run at the Sanctuary Mandela Houghton Estate on Wednesday.

The charity flagship annual event is set to take place on 11 December outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane – after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

The walk-and run, in honour and respect of the legacy of Nelson Mandela, will consist of a 5km family walk, 10km and 21km competitive running races.

CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, emphasised the importance of the event, saying that it is about bringing back hope to the people.

“For us this walk is to try and deliver hope to those who need it, as you know we work for an ancestor of hope being Madiba – and we cannot do anything but make sure that as we walk, we walk with purpose, in a sense that the future will be better than what we have today,” said Hatang.

Gauteng MEC Morakane Mosupyoe confirmed that the department will be bringing other partners on board for further advice and assistance to ensure that the event has an impact.

“I had a meeting with Athletics South Africa about two weeks ago – looking at what signature events that are sports, culture and arts related, that we could have as a department. ASA committed to work with us to grow the Mandela Remembrance walk & run, including the Soweto Marathon. At the end of the day, we don’t want to leave sports people out of this event,” Mosupyoe said.

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo was also present at the launch. The 1996 Afcon champion shared his thoughts on the initiative: “This event is a significant one. For us to fix the country, we will probably have to follow the Madiba rhythm – because a healthy mind will give us a healthy country, so for a change let us just embrace this event and take part in it.”

Khumalo affirmed that he will be participating on the day of the event, stating that it is another way to show his respect to the late international idol.

“I would like to do both, but the most significant thing is my heart – to not be there to show face but to embrace and show respect to the legacy of Madiba by participating in this event,” he added.

Children from township schools are encouraged to take part in the event, including schools catering for disability.

Entries are now open for all age groups to register on the Mandela walk and run website.

