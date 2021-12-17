DStv Premiership match fixtures: Busy festive schedule

Johannesburg – The DStv Premiership is set for a bumper festive schedule with elite clubs eager to end the year on a high note.

It is the busy run of festive fixtures, and for every club, all they will be eyeing is three points from their matches.

Two matches are taking place today, a day just after a break from Day of Reconciliation.

Amid this competitive fixture, the two giants in the country, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will lock horns, in what will be a must-watch clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The table-leaders, Sundowns will look to keep maintaining their winning mentality, while the Buccaneers will strive for a crucial three points to dethrone their Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs in the second position.

On the other game set to be played today, Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu will visit Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium, where both teams want to see themselves ending 2021, in the top eight of the DStv Premiership table.

On Saturday, there will be four encounters to take center stage, while on Sunday it will be two matches to be played.

On Sunday, it will be another mouth-watering clash where Kaizer Chiefs will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to avenge themselves against flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s Royal AM.

In their last meeting, Royal AM thrashed the Amakhosi, 4-1.

DStv Premiership fixture:

Friday, 17 December

Marumo Gallants v AmaZulu – 17:15

Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates – 19:30

Saturday, 18 December

Golden Arrows v TS Galaxy – 15:30

Stellenbosch FC v Baroka FC – 15:30

Sekhukhune United v SuperSport United – 18:00

Cape Town City FC v Swallows – 20:15

Sunday, 19 December

Royal AM v Kaizer Chiefs – 15:30

Maritzburg United v Chippa United – 18:00

