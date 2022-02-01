Egyptian giants confirms signing of Bafana star Lakay

Johannesburg – The Egyptian giants Pyramids FC have confirmed the signature of Cape Town City striker Fagrie Lakay on a three-year deal.

This means that the 24-year-old will see himself staying with the Blues until 2024.

Lakay, who also is a prominent player for Bafana Bafana, has been one of the favourite of several teams for his outstanding performance last season.

The Citizens announced a cut of ties between them and Lakay on Tuesday, confirming that he will be heading to join the Egyptian Premier League outfit.

“Cape Town City and Pyramids FC have agreed to terms over the transfer of South African international Fagrie Lakay,” said the club on Twitter.

“Lakay joins Percy Tau and Pitso Mosimane, flying the South African flag in the Egyptian Premier League,” tweet further read.

As the versatile striker has now joined the Pyramids, he’ll be expected to lift his side to the highest ranks, where his side is currently occupying the third position behind the log leaders Al Ahly and Zamalek.

