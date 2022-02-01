REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Egyptian giants confirms signing of Bafana star Lakay

By Thomas Lethoba
Fagrie Lakay. Picture: Twitter: @CapeTownCityFC

Johannesburg – The Egyptian giants Pyramids FC have confirmed the signature of Cape Town City striker Fagrie Lakay on a three-year deal.

This means that the 24-year-old will see himself staying with the Blues until 2024.

Lakay, who also is a prominent player for Bafana Bafana, has been one of the favourite of several teams for his outstanding performance last season.

The Citizens announced a cut of ties between them and Lakay on Tuesday,  confirming that he will be heading to join the Egyptian Premier League outfit.

“Cape Town City and Pyramids FC have agreed to terms over the transfer of South African international Fagrie Lakay,” said the club on Twitter.

“Lakay joins Percy Tau and Pitso Mosimane, flying the South African flag in the Egyptian Premier League,” tweet further read.

As the versatile striker has now joined the Pyramids, he’ll be expected to lift his side to the highest ranks, where his side is currently occupying the third position behind the log leaders Al Ahly and Zamalek.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes