Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu survives horrific accident

He shone in Bafana Bafana colours during the 2002 FIFA World Cup squad in South Korea/Japan.

During his spell at the Amakhosi, between 1999 and 2004, he featured in 99 games and netted 56 goals.

After he left the Glamour Boys in 2004, he captured overseas interest, where he went to to play for SV Mattersburg, making 22 appearances and scoring two goals.

Upon his return to South Africa, he joined SuperSport United where he managed to play nine games.

His next destination was Orlando Pirates, where he featured in 18 games and scored just a single goal in a short spell that lasted from 2006 to 2008.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.