Sport

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu survives horrific accident

By Thomas Lethoba

Johannesburg – Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates player Jabu Mahlangu had a brush with death, after he survived a horrific accident on Saturday morning.

According to widespread reports that surfaced on Twitter, “Shuffle” was reportedly involved in a horrible accident after his BMW 4 series collided with a minibus taxi in Benoni.
The former Bafana Bafana star is currently in hospital after he sustained serious injuries.
Pictures from the scene indicate that then fan favourite was driving a BMW 4 series when the accident happened.
Mahlangu, earned the nickname “Ngwana wa Tshwenya”, while still playing for Chiefs and earning a spot in the SA under-23 Olympic squad that famously beat their Brazilian counterparts at the Sydney Olympics in Australia in 2000.

He shone in Bafana Bafana colours during the 2002 FIFA World Cup squad in South Korea/Japan.

During his spell at the Amakhosi, between 1999 and 2004, he featured in 99 games and netted 56 goals.

After he left the Glamour Boys in 2004, he captured overseas interest, where he went to to play for SV Mattersburg, making 22 appearances and scoring two goals.

Upon his return to South Africa, he joined SuperSport United where he managed to play nine games.

His next destination was Orlando Pirates, where he featured in 18 games and scored just a single goal in a short spell that lasted from 2006 to 2008.

