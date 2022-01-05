Ex-Pirates star eyes early retirement from football

Johannesburg – The highly skillful midfielder and an untouchable tormentor, Sameehg Doutie, best known for his ‘A-game’ when he’s on the field of play is now considering an early retirement from football.

The former Orlando Pirates star, blessed with an eye for goal, has been without a club following the disbandment of Bidvest Wits in 2019, when the club sold its PSL status.

Ever since, Dutie, has struggled to find a club to attract interest for the GladAfrica Championship.

The Cape Town-born star has featured for various teams in the Premier Soccer League, where he had a successful career highlight in his career when he helped Orlando Pirates to clinch the Premiership accolade and MTN8 Cup in the 2011/12 season.

Capturing an interest from SuperSport United, Dutie joined Matsatsantsa-A-Pitori in 2012 where he enjoyed his four-year spell at the Pretoria side before he was loaned to Bidvest Wits in 2015.

After joining the Clever Boys, the 32-year-old became a versatile player, and all praises to Gavin Hunt, who nurtured the soccer star to free himself for any role.

By making his name that year, Dutie, got an offer from an Indian side, Atletico de Kolkata in 2016, where he netted five goals in 25 matches.

In 2017, Atletico de Kolkata decided to release Dutie, he then returned to the country to re-join his former development club, Ajax Cape Town, before he could go back to India to play for Jamshedpur FC.

Having made his return to the country in 2019, Dutie has found it tough to impress several teams.

The father of a two-year-old daughter has admitted that he has been away from football, and for most people, they have forgotten about him.

Dutie revealed that he has been trying to make attempts to return back to the field of play, but it hasn’t been easy to make his way up, hence, he now considers retirement to shift his focus to his family.

